Scottish Premiership side Dundee United part ways with Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Source: Football Ghana

Scottish club Dundee United has announced that Mathew Cudjoe will be leaving after two and a half years with the team.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said, "We can confirm Mathew Cudjoe has decided to end his Tannadice career. The club made an offer reflecting our vision for Mathew in both financial and footballing terms; however, the Ghanaian has chosen to pursue his career elsewhere.



"Since his arrival in November 2021, he has made 46 appearances in Tangerine, scoring five goals."

Cudjoe was hoping to sign an improved contract after helping the team return to the top flight from the Championship. He scored four goals in 22 appearances.



The 20 year old played for Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities before departing for Europe.



