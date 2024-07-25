Sekondi Hasaacas CEO Paa Kwesi Arbuah confirms resignation from role

Paa Kwesi Arbuah

Source: Footballghana

Paa Kwesi Arbuah, the Football administrator, has stepped down from his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas FC in Ghana.

Arbuah announced his resignation during an interview with Connect FM, citing ongoing criticism from fans as the reason for his decision.



During the interview, he expressed that the constant blame placed on him for the club's struggles has made it difficult for him to continue in his position.

Despite resigning, Arbuah mentioned that he would still provide support and contribute behind the scenes to assist Sekondi Hasaacas.



