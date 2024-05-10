Semenyo nominated for Bournemouth Player of the Year Award

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian forward, has been put forward as a nominee for AFC Bournemouth's Player of the Season accolade.

Throughout the season, he has showcased remarkable performance, aiding the Cherries in securing a mid-table position with just two matches left to play.



The selection process for the award will involve the club's fans voting, with players who have participated in over ten matches this season being considered.



Semenyo is currently in contention with English forward Dominic Solanke for the prestigious title, owing to his outstanding debut season with Bournemouth.

Despite missing some games due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo has proven to be a vital player under the management of Andoni Iraola.



Having joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, the tall striker initially faced challenges in his first season due to injuries.



Nevertheless, this season, Semenyo has emerged as the second-highest goal scorer for Bournemouth, with only Solanke surpassing him in this regard.