Serbia deny Slovenia first ever Euros win with 95th-minute equaliser

Luka Jovic

Source: BBC

Luka Jovic scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Serbia grabbed a last-gasp draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Full-back Zan Karnicnik slotted home a low cross from close range with 20 minutes remaining to put the Slovenians on the verge of a first Euros win, which would have pushed Serbia to the brink of elimination.



But former Real Madrid striker Jovic rescued his country with a near-post flicked header from a corner to spark Serbian joy in Munich.

A draw meanwhile benefits England - Gareth Southgate's side are guaranteed to progress as Group C winners if they beat Denmark later on Thursday.



