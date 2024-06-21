Serbia threaten to quit Euro 2024 over chants

Croatia and Albania played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg

Source: BBC

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between Croatia and Albania fans on Wednesday.

Chants could be heard during the 2-2 Group B draw about the killing of Serbians.



European football's governing body Uefa has opened an investigation into the matter.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, has called for the strongest sanction to be taken.



Serbia are in Group C and began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat by England on Sunday.



Read full article