Napoli secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Empoli, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring the decisive goal. The win helped Napoli maintain their position at the top of the Serie A table.

Empoli struggled to break down Napoli's defense, while Kvaratskhelia's strike proved enough to keep the defending champions on course.

The Georgian forward's performance continues to be pivotal for Napoli in their pursuit of back-to-back league titles. Empoli, despite their efforts, were unable to level the score and remain at the lower end of the table.