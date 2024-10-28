Sports

Serie A | Fiorentina 5-1 Roma: Viola destroy sorry Giallorossi

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fiorentina dominated Roma with a resounding 5-1 victory, highlighted by Moise Kean's two goals, Edoardo Bove scoring against his former team, Mario Hermoso receiving a red card, and Mats Hummels netting an own goal on his debut.

