Serie A | Fiorentina 5-1 Roma: Viola destroy sorry Giallorossi

Fiorentina dominated Roma with a resounding 5-1 victory, highlighted by Moise Kean's two goals, Edoardo Bove scoring against his former team, Mario Hermoso receiving a red card, and Mats Hummels netting an own goal on his debut.

Both teams had recently celebrated European wins, but Fiorentina faced challenges with squad depth due to the absences of Albert Gudmundsson, Rolando Mandragora, and Marin Pongracic.



Kean made a notable return from an ankle injury, while Bove, a lifelong Roma supporter, had a special match. The Giallorossi were also missing Matias Soulé, Stephan El Shaarawy, and Alexis Saelemaekers.



Fiorentina opened the scoring early when Kean capitalized on a through ball, executing a give-and-go with Lucas Beltran before slotting the ball into the far corner. He celebrated with the Viola fans at the Stadio Franchi, which is currently under renovation.



Kean almost added a second shortly after, but Gianluca Mancini intervened just in time.

A penalty was awarded when Zeki Celik and Bove challenged for a loose ball in the box, despite it appearing that Celik touched it first. Beltran converted the penalty, extending Fiorentina's lead.



Roma's goalkeeper, Mile Svilar, managed to deflect a Danilo Cataldi shot onto the side-netting, while Pietro Comuzzo blocked a Bryan Cristante attempt, and Paulo Dybala's effort was deflected over the bar.



Frustrated, Ivan Juric made a double substitution after just 32 minutes, replacing Cristante and Angelino with Manu Koné and Nicola Zalewski. This change paid off when Koné scored a powerful long-range goal seven minutes later, marking his first Serie A goal.