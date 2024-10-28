Sports

"Serie A: Inter Milan and Juventus play to a thrilling 4-4 draw"

Screenshot 20241028 061506.png Inter Milan v Juventus

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A thrilling Derby d’Italia unfolded with a remarkable 4-4 draw between Juventus and Inter, featuring goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Tim Weah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, and a brace from Kenan Yildiz.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live