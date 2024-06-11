Sesko to sign new deal with RB Leipzig

Benjamin Sesko scored 18 goals in 42 appearances in his first season for RB Leipzig

Source: BBC

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is reportedly close to finalizing a contract extension with the Bundesliga club, despite attracting interest from several Premier League teams.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Sesko's impressive performance of scoring 14 goals in 31 games during his debut Bundesliga season has caught the attention of these clubs.



Additionally, Sesko is currently part of the Slovenia squad for Euro 2024, where his team will face England, Denmark, and Serbia.

Sesko initially agreed to join Leipzig in 2022 but spent another season at Red Bull Salzburg before officially joining the German club on a five-year deal, which included a release clause of approximately £55m.



