Sessegnon returns to Fulham on free transfer

Ryan Sessegnon

Source: BBC

Ryan Sessegnon has rejoined Fulham on a two-year deal after his contract expired at Tottenham.

The 24-year-old Fulham academy graduate returns to Craven Cottage until 2026, with the option for a further year, after leaving for Spurs in a £25m deal in August 2019.



The winger's spell at Tottenham was marred by hamstring problems and he was limited to 57 appearances for the club.

Sessegnon scored 25 goals and made 18 assists in 120 senior appearances during his first spell with the Cottagers.



He becomes Fulham manager Marco Silva's first signing of the summer.



Read full article