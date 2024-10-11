Seven Kotoko players already in DC for Capital City Africa Cup to return to Ghana on Sunday

The announcement was made in a letter from the club's management

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Seven Asante Kotoko players who journeyed to the United States earlier this week for the Capital City Africa Cup are set to return to Ghana this weekend.

Seven Asante Kotoko players who journeyed to the United States earlier this week for the Capital City Africa Cup are set to return to Ghana this weekend. The club announced that they will land in the country on Sunday, October 13. Additionally, the club informed fans that this first group, comprising the seven players and technical staff, will arrive back in Ghana on Sunday, October 13, 2024.





Read full article