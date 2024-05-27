Seven uncapped players in England training squad

Greg Fisilau has played for England U20s

Source: BBC

England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, has revealed the 19-player squad for the upcoming summer tour against Japan and New Zealand.

Seven new players, including Greg Fisilau, have been selected.



Dan Cole and Joe Marler will join the team later, while Ollie Chessum and Ellis Genge are out due to injuries.

Players from Premiership semi-final teams will not be part of the squad.



The Tests are scheduled for June and July, following England's third-place finish in the Six Nations.



