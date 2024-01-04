Shame on you! - Nana Aba Anamoah kicks GFA for lacking training facilities

Nana Aba Anamoah and GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) amid reports that the senior national team was struggling to get a standard pitch for camping ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"The FA should be ashamed that they do not own a training facility befitting our National teams," she tweeted on January 3, 2023.



Her position was widely supported by social media users.



Ghanasoccernet.com earlier in the day had reported that Ghana coach Chris Hughton and his backroom staff were left frustrated and livid over the country's poor camping facilities.



The report added that players were also unhappy over the sorry state of the training pitch and general conditions in the camp, just 11 days before the start of the 2023 AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire.



The team is currently training at a privately-owned facility, the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, deviating from their initial plan to train at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The national facility was deemed unsuitable upon inspection by the technical team hence the decision to move to the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



By that development, the team's preparations for the prestigious tournament faced a hurdle, forcing adjustments to their training location.



Despite the setback, the Black Stars remain dedicated to their goal of preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations.



The challenges posed by the suboptimal pitch conditions have, however, heightened the technical team's disappointment, emphasizing the importance of suitable training environments for optimal performance in the upcoming tournament.



with additional files from Ghana Soccer Net

