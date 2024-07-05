Sports

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough embraces new role with Washington Mystics

Shatori Walker Kimbrough Embraces New Role With Washington Mystics.jpeg Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Fri, 5 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has taken on the role of leading the Washington Mystics’ bench mob after Tianna Hawkins was not re-signed this offseason. She has stepped up to fill the leadership role among the team’s second unit and has shown it through her performance, including a 10-point fourth quarter in a recent game against the Sparks.



Source: Apexnewshub