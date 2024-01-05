Sierra Leone players train on dusty pitch ahead of friendly clash with Ivory Coast

Sierra Leone's senior national team training on a grass-less pitch

As Sierra Leone's senior national team, the Leone Stars, gears up for a friendly match against the hosts of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), pictures of the team training on a grassless and dusty pitch have stirred conversations about the quality of the training facilities.

Despite failing to qualify for the prestigious AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, the Leone Stars view this friendly encounter as a crucial test for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers resuming in March. The images of the team training on a less-than-ideal pitch have raised concerns among fans and observers.



In preparation for their opening game against Guinea-Bissau on January 13 at the Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, the 2015 AFCON Champions, Ivory Coast, see this friendly match as a valuable opportunity to assess their readiness for the upcoming tournament.



The last encounter between the two sides occurred during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, where the Leone Stars held the Elephants to a 2-2 draw.

Ivory Coast, grouped with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau in Group A, are determined to make a strong statement as hosts, aiming to go further than the quarter-final exit they experienced in the last edition.



The quality of the pitch on which Sierra Leone's national team was training has prompted discussions about the conditions faced by the players. As both teams use this match to fine-tune their strategies, the friendly clash serves as an intriguing prelude to the much-anticipated AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.