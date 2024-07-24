Sports

Signing for Nations FC is a significant step in my career – William Apenten

William Apenteng1 William Apenteng

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

William Apenteng expressed his excitement after completing his move to Nations Football Club.

In his first interview with the Ghana Premier League team, he emphasized the importance of this transfer in his career. Apenteng pledged to dedicate himself to the club and work diligently to achieve success.

He mentioned his eagerness to collaborate with the coaching staff and his new teammates.

Additionally, the defender highlighted his commitment to strengthening the defence of Nations FC.

Source: Footballghana