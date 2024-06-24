Simon Zibo joins Maltese giants Sliema Wanderers

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo has officially completed his move to Maltese top-tier team Sliema Wanderers.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Liberty Professionals, has signed a two-year contract with the club, departing from Birkirkara FC.



Zibo is set to start training with his new teammates next week in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 season.



Sliema Wanderers made the announcement of his signing on their social media platforms, welcoming the former Ghana U23 player to the team.

The club is gearing up for European football qualifiers next month and has brought in Zibo to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.



They are scheduled to face the victor of the match between KF Shkendija and FC Noah in the second round of qualifiers for the UEFA Europa Conference League.