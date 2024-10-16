Sir Obed fires Kurt Okraku and Otto Addo for poor performances

Sir Obed has launched a strong critique of both Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and current Black Stars coach Otto Addo following the team's poor performances in recent competitions.

He expressed disappointment with the leadership, holding them responsible for the underwhelming results.



Sir Obed dismissed claims that the team's struggles were due to spiritual reasons, emphasizing that the real problem lies in the lack of effective management and coaching tactics.

His statement has sparked conversations about the future of the Black Stars and the need for urgent reforms.