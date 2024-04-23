Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur considering quitting football over unfair treatment by referees

Wilson Arthur

Wilson Arthur, the proprietor of Skyy FC, has declared his contemplation of stepping away from football due to what he perceives as a lack of integrity displayed by referees towards his team.

Arthur disclosed that his inclination is a result of the purported dishonest behavior of around eight referees in their recent games.



Expressing his discontent with what he views as biased treatment, Arthur pointed out a series of controversial calls that appeared to favor their adversaries, prompting him to seriously consider exiting the club football arena.



The MTN FA Cup Committee head asserts that in this season alone, eight referees have overseen matches involving his team, and the outcomes have not been in their favor.

Consequently, he is mulling over ceasing his financial investments in football to avoid being deceived.



“I am hesitant to invest or engage in club football once more as I am certain to face deception in the end. Figures like Tony Yeboah and Kessben have encountered this issue and subsequently withdrew from the sport due to the referees’ dishonesty," he conveyed to Akoma FM.



“I have come to the realization that supporting club football will not yield any benefits for me in the future; instead, it feels as though I am unwelcome in that environment, so I must seek out alternative pursuits.”.