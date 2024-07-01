Sports

0

Slovakia boss blasts England’s ‘crude’ tactics, refereeing after losing round of 16 tie

Francesco Calzona.jpeg Francesco Calzona

Mon, 1 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Francesco Calzona, the head coach of Slovakia, expressed his disapproval of England's tactics after their loss to the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 on June 30. He specifically mentioned his dissatisfaction with England's time-wasting strategies and the officiating, as his team exited the competition after extra time.



Source: Apexnewshub