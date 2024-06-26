Sogndal Fotball confirm acquisition of Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna

Jamal Deen Haruna

Source: Footballghana

Sogndal Fotball, a team in the Norwegian First Division, has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Jamal Deen Haruna from Raufoss IL.

Haruna has agreed to a three-year contract with the club, which will run until 2027.



Despite this, he will be loaned back to Raufoss until the end of 2024, marking his second spell with the team.

In his first season, Haruna played 27 games and is looking forward to making further contributions to the team's success.



Before joining Sogndal, he had played for Tudu Mighty Jets, Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities), and the Accra Great Olympics in Ghana before moving in 2023.



