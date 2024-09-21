Solanke scores as Spurs come back to beat Brentford

Menu ›
Sports
Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Dominic Solanke netted his inaugural goal for Tottenham as they rallied to secure a victory over Brentford in a thrilling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Despite falling behind within the first 30 seconds, Ange Postecoglou's team responded effectively, clinching a decisive win that alleviated concerns following two consecutive Premier League losses.
Brentford took an early lead just 23 seconds into the game when Bryan Mbeumo executed a brilliant volley from Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.
