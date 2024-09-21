Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Solanke scores as Spurs come back to beat Brentford

Raul Jimenez (centre) Has Scored Two Goals In His Past Two Premier League Games For Fulham.png Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for Tottenham since his £65m move from Bournemouth

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Dominic Solanke netted his inaugural goal for Tottenham as they rallied to secure a victory over Brentford in a thrilling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite falling behind within the first 30 seconds, Ange Postecoglou's team responded effectively, clinching a decisive win that alleviated concerns following two consecutive Premier League losses.

Brentford took an early lead just 23 seconds into the game when Bryan Mbeumo executed a brilliant volley from Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.

Read full article

Source: BBC