'Some of the worst tennis I have ever played' - Djokovic crashes out of US Open

TennisScreenshot 2024 08 31 104611.png Djokovic admitted to playing some of his worst tennis

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic suffered a surprising third-round exit, losing to Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Djokovic, aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title, struggled with 14 double faults and 49 unforced errors, marking his earliest US Open exit in 18 years.

Popyrin, who recently won his first ATP Masters 1000 title, will face Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

Djokovic admitted to playing some of his worst tennis, attributing his defeat to mental and physical exhaustion after his Olympic gold win.

