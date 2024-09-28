Sports

Soucek strike seals draw for West Ham at Brentford

Tomas Soucek Scored His Second Premier League Goal Of The Season.png Tomas Soucek scored his second Premier League goal of the season

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Tomas Soucek's goal in the second half secured a draw for West Ham against Brentford, who took an early lead through Bryan Mbeumo's rapid strike just one minute into the match.

This marked the third consecutive Premier League game in which Brentford scored within the first minute, with Mbeumo's volley finding the net beyond Alphonse Areola's reach.

Despite the early setback, West Ham maintained a positive attitude and dominated the chances in the first half.

Source: BBC