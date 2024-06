South Africa are through to their first T20 World Cup semi-final since 2014

South Africa advances to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a thrilling three-wicket victory over West Indies on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The match in Antigua was a crucial quarter-final to determine the second team to move on from Group 2.

Despite some shaky moments, South Africa successfully chased down the revised target of 123, with Marco Jansen hitting a six to secure the win with five balls remaining.



