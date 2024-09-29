South Africa win first Rugby Championship since 2019

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi also lifted the Rugby World Cup last year

Source: BBC

South Africa decisively defeated Argentina in Nelspruit, securing the Rugby Championship title for the first time since 2019.

The Springboks achieved an impressive performance in the first half, scoring four tries, including two by Aphelele Fassi, who also provided an assist for Cheslin Kolbe.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, named player of the match, contributed with two tries, while Argentina managed to score through fly-half Tomas Albornoz.



Read full article