Southgate has suffered - but next few days will define legacy

Now it's about what's possible and not what might go wrong - Southgate

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate is facing a defining moment in his career as he prepares for England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands.

His experiences in Germany have been a rollercoaster, from facing hostility and beer thrown at him to celebrating with jubilant fans after a quarter-final win on penalties.



There is a growing belief that Southgate's time in charge will come to an end after Euro 2024, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming matches.

England's performances have been mixed, but their resilience and individual brilliance have brought them to the last four, with the possibility of two very different outcomes for the tournament and for Southgate's tenure.



