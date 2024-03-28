Sowah-Odotei and Nyaho Tamakloe to be retained as Hearts of Oak announces new board nominees

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Accra Hearts of Oak has put forward a new group of directors for nomination in preparation for the club's Annual General Meeting.

Vincent Sowah-Odotei and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, a controversial duo, have been nominated to continue serving on the board. Additionally, Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, a former flagbearer aspirant of the Convention People's Party, is set to join pending approval from shareholders.



Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive of the Telecommunications Chamber, is also part of the new board lineup. However, there is no spot for former director Braimah Moro Akanbi.



Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, has been nominated as well. With experience as a board member of the Division One League and involvement in the Fund Raising Committee for Ghana's 2022 World Cup bid, Agyemang is well-versed in football matters.



Ivy Heward Mills is another nominee from the previous board who is up for retention.

Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, a chartered accountant and tax practitioner, has also been included in the nominations.



These six individuals will join the club's majority shareholder, Togbui Afede XIV, and managing director Delali Anku-Adiamah, who were appointed as new directors in February.



The Annual General Meeting of shareholders for Hearts is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 4, 2024.