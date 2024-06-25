Spain beat Albania to go through with 100% record

Spain secure 1-0 victory over Albania

Source: BBC

Spain continued their perfect run at Euro 2024 by defeating Albania, resulting in England, France, and the Netherlands securing their spots in the last-16.

Ferran Torres, formerly of Manchester City and now playing for Barcelona, scored the opening goal for Spain in the 13th minute.



Albania's Kristjan Asllani attempted a powerful strike from 25 yards, but Spain's goalkeeper David Raya, who was on loan at Arsenal from Brentford last season, made an impressive save.

Raya also denied Armando Broja's shot, ensuring Albania couldn't find an equalizer and finished at the bottom of Group B.



Read full article