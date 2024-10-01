Spain legend Andres Iniesta retiring at the age of 40

Andres Iniesta

Source: Football-espana

Andres Iniesta, the legendary figure of Barcelona and Spanish football, will retire at the age of 40.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club for several months following his departure from Emirates FC Club and has chosen to conclude his illustrious career.



Iniesta is widely regarded as one of Spain's most cherished footballers, famously scoring the decisive goal in the 2010 World Cup final, which secured Spain's first-ever World Championship title. He played a crucial role in Spain's triumphs at Euro 2008 and 2012 as well.

His international career concluded with 131 caps and 14 goals for Spain, placing him fifth on the all-time list of most-capped players, trailing only Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Sergio Busquets, and Xavi Hernandez.



