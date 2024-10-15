Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente – “Those who have to defend Lamine are the referees”

Lamine Yamal 16 Lamine Yamal

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, addressed the growing concerns regarding young winger Lamine Yamal after he was substituted during a recent match against Switzerland. Despite impressively assisting a goal early in the game, Yamal was taken off at halftime due to signs of fatigue.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live