Spain manager Luis de la Fuente continues battle with Federation over contract

Luis de la Fuente

Source: Football-espana

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, expressed his dissatisfaction last week regarding the absence of a new contract following his team's triumph in Euro 2024. He noted that he has yet to receive a formal offer from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

At 63 years of age, de la Fuente has exceeded expectations by leading La Roja to its first significant title since Euro 2012, and he has been assured of several salary increases over the past year.



However, de la Fuente's requests were not well received by the RFEF, which, according to Cadena SER, held discussions with the coach in August.

During this meeting, they explored the possibility of providing the coach with more media engagement opportunities and an enhanced contract. Simultaneously, it was revealed last week that he is under contract until 2026, a deal he had previously signed.



Read full article