Spain qualify for knockout stages with win againt Italy

Calafiori's own goal gives Spain a deserved lead

Source: BBC

Spain secured their place in the Euro 2024 last 16 with a dominant performance against defending champions Italy, winning narrowly due to an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori.

Despite numerous chances and a stellar display, Spain was kept at bay by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for nearly an hour. The breakthrough came when Alvaro Morata's flick-on led to Calafiori’s unfortunate knee deflection.



Italy, second best throughout, failed to mount a response. Spain, led by impressive performances from Nico Williams and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, created several opportunities and maintained their perfect record without conceding a goal.

Italy still has a chance to progress by facing Croatia next.



