Spain score 119th-minute winner to beat hosts Germany and reach semi-final

Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino celebrating Spain's winning goal

Source: BBC

Spain advanced to the Euro 2024 semi-finals with a dramatic 119th-minute goal by Mikel Merino, defeating hosts Germany 2-1 in Stuttgart.

The match, highly anticipated and full of tension, saw Dani Olmo give Spain the lead in the second half, thanks to a cross from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.



Germany equalized in the final minute of normal time with a thunderous strike by Florian Wirtz. Extra time featured near misses and superb saves, but Merino's header secured Spain's victory.

Spain will face France in the semi-finals. Germany's performance showed promise, but this was Toni Kroos' final tournament before retiring.



