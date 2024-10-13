Spain victory against Denmark takes Luis de la Fuente into Spanish football record books

Luis de la Fuente

Spain secured consecutive victories on Saturday by overcoming Denmark in Murcia, which propelled them to the top of their UEFA Nations League group.

This win holds special importance for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has now etched his name into a small segment of Spanish football history.



According to Diario AS, Saturday's triumph has resulted in de la Fuente achieving an average of 2.58 points per game as the head coach of Spain.

This statistic marks the highest average for any manager with over 10 matches in charge, surpassing the records of Robert Moreno and Vicente del Bosque.



