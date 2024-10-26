Spanish manager not interested in Manchester United role if Erik ten Hag gets sack

Manchester United is exploring potential options in case they need to replace Erik ten Hag soon. However, former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is not among the candidates.

Recent reports indicate that Xavi's representatives have been approached twice in the past month regarding his interest in succeeding ten Hag if the situation arises.



Nevertheless, Relevo has stated unequivocally that Xavi will not take on the role of United head coach.

Additionally, speculation about him coaching the Qatar national team should be disregarded, as Xavi plans to honor his commitment to a year-long break from management before evaluating future opportunities.