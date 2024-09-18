Sparta Prague win first Champions League match in 21 years

Sparta's win was their first in the Champions League proper since beating Lazio 1-0 in December

Source: BBC

Sparta Prague celebrated their long-awaited return to the Champions League, which had been nearly 19 years, with a decisive victory against Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg.

Their previous participation in the tournament was in December 2005, where they ended up at the bottom of a group that included Arsenal, Ajax, and FC Thun.

In a swift start, Sparta took the lead just 107 seconds into the match, thanks to Kaan Kairinen's rebound goal.



