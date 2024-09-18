Sparta Prague win first Champions League match in 21 years

Menu ›
Wed, 18 Sep 2024
Sparta Prague celebrated their long-awaited return to the Champions League, which had been nearly 19 years, with a decisive victory against Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg.
Their previous participation in the tournament was in December 2005, where they ended up at the bottom of a group that included Arsenal, Ajax, and FC Thun.
In a swift start, Sparta took the lead just 107 seconds into the match, thanks to Kaan Kairinen's rebound goal.
