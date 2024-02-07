Speaker Bagbin calls for comprehensive strategy to revamp Ghana football

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged stakeholders to collectively address the challenges facing football in the country, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy.

During the first meeting of the fourth session of Parliament, Bagbin stressed that the Black Stars represent more than just a football team, serving as symbols of national pride, cohesion, and resilience. He called for unity to overcome setbacks and showcase the true strength of Ghana’s football on the global stage.



Bagbin expressed Parliament's willingness to collaborate with other stakeholders in developing a comprehensive strategy for the future of Ghana’s football. He highlighted the importance of evaluating football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards, and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement.



“The Black Stars and their handlers must understand that they represent more than just a football team. They are symbols of our national pride, cohesion, and resilience. Therefore, they must endeavour to rise from the ashes of these setbacks and demonstrate to the world the true power of Ghana’s football,” he said.



“It is high time we came together to discuss the current state of Ghana’s football and consider a comprehensive strategy for the future. Parliament would appreciate an opportunity to collaborate with other stakeholders toward this common goal,” he added.

The Speaker further cautioned against viewing the dismissal of coaches as a singular solution to the team’s recent lackluster performances. Acknowledging the need for a holistic approach, he urged a thorough examination of various aspects contributing to the challenges faced by the Black Stars.



“The sacking of coaches is not the panacea for the challenges, we must evaluate the football infrastructure, youth development programmes, coaching standards and administrative structures to identify areas for improvements,” he stated.



This call from the Speaker comes in the aftermath of Ghana's early exit from the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. The Black Stars finished third in Group B, failing to secure a victory. The team's poor performance at the tournament led to the termination of head coach Chris Hughton.