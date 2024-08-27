Speaker of Parliament reiterates commitment to Democracy Cup

Alban Sumana Bagbin

Source: Footballghana

Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has reiterated his dedication to establishing the Democracy Cup as a permanent event following its successful inaugural competition.

The first Democracy Cup took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, featuring a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, with Kotoko securing victory with a score of 2-1.

In a recent discussion with Primeval Media, the event organizers, and representatives from Asante Kotoko, Mr. Bagbin emphasized the importance of the match, which garnered interest from prominent individuals in both Ghanaian football and democratic spheres.



