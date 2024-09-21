Speaking French made it easier to connect with Ivorians – Michael Essien

Michael Essien

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien reflects on his enduring connection with Ivorian players, forged during his Chelsea days alongside Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou.

Now, as an Individual Talent Coach at FC Nordsjaelland, Essien has reconnected with Ivorians Simon Adingra and Mohamed Diomande. He fondly recalls Diomande's frequent visits during his time at the Danish club.

Essien's 2006 BBC African Footballer of the Year award and 2011/12 Champions League win with Chelsea underscore his admiration for Ivorian talent and camaraderie.



Read full article