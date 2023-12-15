Special 14 - West Ham fans, Ghanaians react to Kudus' goal against Freiburg

Ghanaians and West Ham fans on social media have heaped praises on Kudus Mohammed after he scored in West Ham United's win over Freiburg on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
The praises centred around Kudus scoring the goal in the 14th minute, while wearing a number 14 shirt and the date being December 14.
The 23-year-old made a good run in the box before calmly controlling a scrumptious pass from Edson Alverez with his chest and slotting it past the goalkeeper.
Alvarez later added another to ensure that the Hammers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.
Mohammed Kudu's goal was his third in the Europa League and his seventh goal for West Ham United since joining in August.
Following the win, West Ham progressed to the next stage as Group winners with 15 points. Freiburg finished second with 12 while Olympiacos finished third with 7 points. Serbian side TSC Backa finished rock bottom with just one point.
Scored in the 14min wears the number 14 guess today's date 14th— Shamima Muslim Last born ???????????????? (@Dai_Kangi) December 14, 2023
Star boy ???? ???? ???? ????
Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is 14th December. A starboy indeed ????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/SROnESR1KZ— Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) December 14, 2023
Mohammed Kudus wears jersey number 14, he got 14 in BECE and WASSCE, 14th child, birthday on 14th, was in his mom’s womb for 14 months, scored in the 14th minute, 14th best player in the world and today’s date is 14th ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/eRn2tLAlKb— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) December 14, 2023
⚽️✨ Mohammed Kudus, the magic man, striking on the 14th minute, donning the iconic number 14, on the remarkable 14th of December! ????????????— Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) December 15, 2023
And all these numbers helped West Ham to advance.
Talk about star power! ???????????? #MohammedKudus #14on14 #GhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/7V7DP5lGD4
7th goal of the season for Mohammed Kudus with West Ham. ????
WHAT A PLAYER.. WHAT A SIGNING ????#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/KalYG4uKct
Tomorrow I’ll have to perm the number 14 and stake Lotto.
01-04-14 -41
[ Friday bonanza]
Star boy for a reason ????????❤ pic.twitter.com/FsggEcIXEA
Magical!✨ pic.twitter.com/zhZzerippU
Nigga is just a blessing thing⭐️— Ibaganza XXVI⭐️ (@ibaganza_) December 14, 2023
AFCON loading...
Pride of Nima,Pride of Ghana
MK???????????? pic.twitter.com/QFtwPDAd1i
Aww Mo Kuduuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuus#Kudus#Westham pic.twitter.com/SnrC4mWtvi
What a coincidence!✨ pic.twitter.com/f2hTCUh0gF
Mohammed Kudus orchestrating a symphony on the pitch: scores in the 14th minute, wears the sacred #14, and aligns the stars on his birthday—August 14th. Today, December 14th, the magic continues. A football maestro indeed! ???????????????????? #KudusMagic #FootballWiz pic.twitter.com/ths0XKPz1s— Ansomah Ahmed (@A_theahmed0) December 14, 2023
EE/EK
