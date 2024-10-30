Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Sporting Lisbon confirm Manchester United offer for Rúben Amorim

Screenshot 20241030 130338.png Rúben Amorim

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sporting Lisbon has announced that Manchester United is actively pursuing Rúben Amorim as their new permanent manager.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live