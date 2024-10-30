Sporting Lisbon confirm Manchester United offer for Rúben Amorim

Sporting Lisbon has announced that Manchester United is actively pursuing Rúben Amorim as their new permanent manager.

The Portuguese club confirmed that United is willing to activate Amorim’s €10 million release clause, positioning him as the leading candidate to succeed Erik ten Hag.



Following a string of underwhelming performances, Manchester United parted ways with Ten Hag, marking what has been labeled their worst Premier League season. The new ownership group, INEOS, made the decision to dismiss him and appointed Ruud Van Nistelrooy as interim manager while they seek a long-term solution.



While other candidates, such as former Barcelona coach Xavi, have been mentioned, United appears to be prioritizing Amorim.

Sporting's statement indicated their readiness to trigger the release clause, allowing him to exit his contract, which is valid until 2026.



United is reportedly keen to finalize the agreement swiftly to have Amorim in place before their next Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday.



Should the deal be completed, Amorim will aim to leverage his managerial skills at Old Trafford to revitalize the club's season and fulfill the ambitions of the new ownership.