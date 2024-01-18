Sports Minister and colleagues visit Black Stars ahead of Egypt clash

Mustapha Ussif speaking to Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng

Source: GFA

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif visited the Black Stars at their training ground Wednesday ahead of the clash against Egypt on Thursday.

The Yagaba Kubore Member of Parliament was in the company of Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame and Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport. Others included International businessman and entrepreneur Kwame Ofosu Bamfo who doubles as a member of the interim Management Committee of the Black Stars and Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority and a member of the Management Committee.



The visit was to urge the players to go all out against Egypt in their second group B game on Thursday.



"We are here this evening just to re-assure you that we are with you irrespective of what happened in the first game. I am here with my colleague Ministers, we know that we have three games in the group," Hon Mustapha said.

"The first one didn’t go as expected but we still have so much confidence in you. The President has directed that my colleagues in cabinet should come with me. So I am here with my senior colleague Hon. Asamoah Boateng, the Attorney General and the Minister for Transport are all here in Abidjan to support you to victory. So, be rest assured that whole country is solidly behind you," he added.



Ghana need to avoid defeat against Egypt to stand the chance of qualifying for the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 after losing to Cape Verde in their opening group B game.



The game against Egypt is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadiukm in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.