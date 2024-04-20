Sports Minister urges global leaders to establish urban resilience fund at ECOSOC Youth Forum

Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has appealed to leaders worldwide to take decisive action in addressing urban challenges and climate change at the ECOSOC Youth Forum in New York.

Drawing attention to Ghana's rapid urbanization rate, Hon Mustapha Ussif emphasized the need for innovative solutions to combat pollution and emissions.



He highlighted Ghana's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, citing initiatives such as the National Climate Change and Green Jobs Policy.



A significant aspect of Ghana's approach is the adoption of interlocking brick technology in construction, which not only reduces emissions but also promotes the use of local materials.



Hon. Ussif also praised the success of Ghana's Green Ghana Day initiative, which involved the planting of over 10 million seedlings in 2023, showcasing the country's dedication to greening urban areas.



During his speech, Hon. Ussif put forward three proposals aimed at empowering youth in the fight against climate change:

1. Global Urban Resilience Fund: This fund would provide support for youth-led projects focused on innovative urban solutions.



2. International Youth Innovation Hubs: These hubs would offer mentorship and resources to all young people, with a particular focus on underrepresented groups.



3. Worldwide Urban Greening Initiative: This initiative would incorporate educational programs and hands-on activities to engage youth in urban environmental efforts.



In conclusion, Hon. Mustapha Ussif urged all stakeholders to rally behind these initiatives, emphasizing the crucial role that young people play in creating sustainable and resilient communities.



As global leaders come together to address the interconnected challenges of urbanization and climate change, Ghana's proactive stance serves as a beacon of hope for a greener and more sustainable future.