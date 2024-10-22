Sports announced for Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Boxing is another of the ten sports that will return to Glasgow

Source: BBC

Track cycling and boxing are set to feature in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, as recently announced.

The streamlined schedule will showcase 10 sports, with athletics and swimming confirmed as essential events, while badminton and hockey will not be part of the lineup.

The Games, which previously took place in Glasgow in 2014 at a cost exceeding £540 million, are scheduled to occur at four venues from July 23 to August 2, 2026.



