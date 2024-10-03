Sri Lanka's Jayawickrama handed one-year ban

Praveen Jayawickrama made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in 2021

Source: BBC

Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama has received a one-year suspension from all cricket activities due to violations of the anti-corruption regulations. The International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him in August with three counts, including not reporting a match-fixing approach and hindering an investigation. The 26-year-old has acknowledged his violations of the anti-corruption code.





