Sri Lanka's Jayawickrama handed one-year ban

Screenshot 20241003 092946.png Praveen Jayawickrama made his Test debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in 2021

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama has received a one-year suspension from all cricket activities due to violations of the anti-corruption regulations. The International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him in August with three counts, including not reporting a match-fixing approach and hindering an investigation. The 26-year-old has acknowledged his violations of the anti-corruption code.



