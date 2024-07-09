Sports

0

St. Johnstone FC manager Craig Levein opens up on big potential of Ghanaian midfielder Aaron Essel

Aaron Essel2 Aaron Essel

Tue, 9 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

St. Johnstone FC manager, Craig Levein, has praised the abilities of Ghanaian teenager Aaron Essel.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live