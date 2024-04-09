St. Louis SHS and Prempeh College clinch victories at Ashanti Region schools athletics

The event, which marked the largest gathering since the pandemic, received significant support

St. Louis Senior High School (Girls) and Prempeh College (Boys) clinched victory at the 2024 Ashanti Region Schools & Colleges Super-Zonal Athletics Championships held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The event, which marked the largest gathering since the pandemic, received significant support from W Sports Consult, providing medals and athletics equipment, including a landing mat.



St. Louis dominated the competition, led by star sprinter Aisha Ibrahim, who secured six gold medals in various events.



Their success extended to field events, with Mariam Yussif excelling in Shot Put and Discus. This marks St. Louis' second victory in the championship's history.



Prempeh College demonstrated exceptional performance, dominating sprint and distance events to amass 142 points. They secured victories in relays and field events, with remarkable performances from their athletes.

The top five in the Boys category included Opoku Ware School, T.I Ahmadiyya, Osei Kyeretwie, and Antoa SHS.



Several records were broken or equalled during the championships, with outstanding performances from athletes like Dennis Appiah and Prince Adu Gyasi of OWASS, and Evans Gyan of Antoa SHS.



The championships showcased exceptional talent and dedication among student-athletes in Ashanti Region schools and colleges, highlighting their athletic prowess and competitive spirit.