Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu joins Ghana's camp for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and CAR

Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu, a defender for Stade Rennais, has joined Ghana's national team for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR). Seidu was one of the first players to arrive at the camp.

Ghana will face Mali on June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, followed by a match against the Central African Republic on June 10, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ghana's qualifying campaign started with a 1-0 win against Madagascar but suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros.

Currently, Ghana is in fourth place in Group I with three points, trailing behind the group leaders, Comoros, by three points.



