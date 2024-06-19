Sports

Stamp your authority on your Black Stars team – Laryea Kingston urges Otto Addo

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Laryea Kingston has advised Ghana's head coach Otto Addo to assert his influence on the team, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the recent positive momentum.

He highlighted the need for Addo to communicate his expectations clearly to the players in order to achieve success in upcoming matches.



